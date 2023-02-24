Congress never made President from tribal communities but PM Modi did: Amit Shah in MP

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Hitting out at the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Congress never made a President of India from the tribal community in the last 70 years while Prime Minister Narendra Modi did during the BJP regime.

Union Minister Shah made the remark while addressing a program on the occasion of Shabri Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Friday.

Addressing the program, he also said that the Congress government stopped all the welfare schemes initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Shivraj government during their short tenure in the state. It was good that the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh was formed again and he started all the schemes again.

"When Congress was in power a the Centre, they used to spend Rs 24,000 crores every year for the SC-ST category, whereas the PM Modi government has increased this amount to Rs 90,000 crores. Earlier, there used to be only 167 Eklavya Vidyalayas, the Modi government has increased their number to 690. Similarly, earlier there was a provision of Rs 1000 crore for SC-ST category students, which has been increased to Rs 2,833 crore by the PM Modi government, Shah added.



"Under the Congress government, no toilet was there in tribal houses. The development of tribal communities was done under the Modi government. Facilities like health, toilets, free vaccines and school were given to the tribal community," he said, adding that BJP's double engine government in Madhya Pradesh helped in developing the state together.

"Vote again for BJP for more developments," he urged the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Shah also praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion. He said, "Today, I heartily congratulate CM Chouhan and his government for taking many resolutions to change the lives of tribal brothers and sisters. When I visited Jabalpur, Chouhan got many announcements made in front of me. Today he has given the report that 14 out of 14 announcements have been completed. This is the identity of BJP."

Chouhan has worked to remember the bravery of Gond Maharani Durgavati, the sacrifice of Rani Kamalapati, Amar Senani Buddhu Bhagat and Madhavram Mahato, he added.

"The medical college which is opening in Satna today, I feel that a new chapter will start in the field of medical education in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress government was formed for 15 months, but nothing happened in the state. Of all the new medical colleges, most were built during the BJP rule. I am surprised, earlier Madhya Pradesh was called Bimaru State, today there are 38 medical colleges, including 24 government and 14 private colleges. It is a huge achievement, I want to thank the MP government," the Union Minister said. (ANI)

