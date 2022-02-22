Congress never worked for development despite ruling for decades in Manipur: PM Modi

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Congress never worked on developing and improving connectivity in the region despite ruling the state for decades while adding that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government believed that the region is the growth engine for India.

Addressing an election rally in Manipur's Heingang, the Prime Minister said that Congress leaders make fun of the culture of Northeast in other States.

"The Congress party could never understand the feelings of the people of the North East, the problems of the people here. This is the government of NDA which is working considering North East as Ashta Lakshmi, considering it as the growth engine of India's development. Service to all of you, development of all of you is our priority," said PM Modi.

Further attacking the Congress, he said, "Congress leaders come to Manipur and make big claims but made fun of the dresses and culture of Northeast India in other States. Congress divided Manipur between hills and valleys and played politics over it. They never worked on developing and improving connectivity in the region.

"Congress never worked on developing and improving connectivity in the region. We did what we said. Manipur will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed," he added.



He further said that Congress had made bandhs the main feature of Manipur, BJP changed this.

Lauding the work done by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, PM Modi said, "The BJP government has made the impossible possible. Every region of Manipur has had relief from bandhs and blockades. Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur."

He added, "The BJP government has written a new chapter of change for Manipur, taking everyone forward. The youth has given up arms and is coming forward to lead the development surge."

He further stated decades of Congress rule in Manipur resulted in inequality.

PM Modi said at an election rally in Manipur's Imphal, "Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. The state has witnessed several governments in the last few decades. After decades of Congress rule, Manipur got only inequality."

Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5, and the counting will be held on March 10. (ANI)

