Congress not considered even worthy of being opposition, says Gujarat CM after municipal polls win

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday hit out at the Congress after its defeat in Gujarat Municipal polls, saying that the people no longer consider the party even worthy of being the opposition.

"Congress leadership (in the state) is finished. The Congress itself is finished. People do not even consider them worthy of even being the opposition, let alone the ones in power. They secured very few seats and the people have rejected them completely," Rupani told ANI.

He further said that the behaviour of Congress towards the state is not good and the party is directionless.



"The behaviour of the Congress party towards the people of Gujarat is not good and the public knows this. The Congress doesn't have any direction and it is stuck," he added.

Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the municipal corporation elections that took place in six districts of Gujarat, nearly decimating the Congress.

In the results declared on Tuesday, BJP won 483 of 576 seats leaving Congress with only 55. (ANI)

