Congress only sought votes in Mahatma Gandhi's name, PM Modi made Bapu's dreams come true: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya on Sunday said that Congress has only sought votes in the name of Mahatma Gandhi so far, while on the contrary, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has made Gandhi's dreams come true through various government initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission.

Earlier on Sunday, Vijayvargiya unveiled a rangoli of four and a half thousand square feet in Indore on the occasion of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The rangoli was made by Varsha Sirsia and has made a place in the world book of records. The rangoli showcased PM Narendra Modi bowing to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters.

"Congress has only sought votes in the name of Mahatma Gandhi and now its situation is for everyone to see. On the contrary, PM Modi has made Gandhi ji's dreams come true through various government initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission," Vijayavargiya told ANI.



On being asked about Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said. "I don't think that BJP has a challenge in UP. Congress is trying to come back however, I don't think it will get a chance. SP's true picture has come out. BJP will again come to Uttar Pradesh."

"BJP's fight for elections in Uttar Pardesh is based on the development model. People are going to vote on the basis of work done by the Yogi government. This time also BJP will win in UP," he claimed.

On being asked about his expectations with the budget session 2022, he said, "A good budget will come as we saw that last three years were really bad. The whole world was economically hit. It had an impact on our country too, but this time a budget to strengthen the country's economy will come. I have full faith that under the leadership of PM Modi a good budget will come."

On unveiling the Rangoli, Vijayavargiya said, "I am proud that there are such artists in Indore who will make the city proud." (ANI)

