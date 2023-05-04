Congress organise dharna against hike in building permit fees in Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Congress party organised a 'dharna' of its MPs and MLAs in front of Ernakulam Collectorate in Kerala against the state government over the hike in building permit fees across the state.

Addressing the protestors, Congress MP Hibi Eden said, "This is a protest against tax terrorism imposed by the state government. The tax hike is a decision that puts people in a miserable situation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seems to follow the same policies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The hike in permit fees has come as a slap on the face of a state where people have been suffering due to the price rise of the essential materials."

Hibi Eden also hit out at the state minister for Local self-government, MB Rajesh and said that the minister still considers himself the Assembly Speaker and dictates people around.



"The Minister for Local Self-Government still thinks he is the Assembly Speaker. He considers himself a dictator. Why pay taxes to a government that cannot run things properly? The government is looking at ways to suffocate people in every possible situation. The state government is messing up the life of the common people not only by levying taxes but in every way", Hibi added.

Hibi also demanded the state government act on the matter and withdraw the tax.

"We demand justice for the common people through this protest. This tax should be withdrawn as soon as possible", he said. (ANI)

