Karnal (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Congress leader Pankaj Punia has been arrested by the police in Karnal over charges of posting objectionable content on social media.
Punia will be produced before a court today.
The Congress leader had allegedly posted an abusive tweet that had also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's management of migrant workers crisis. (ANI)
Congress' Pankaj Punia arrested in Haryana for posting 'objectionable' content on social media
ANI | Updated: May 21, 2020 11:29 IST
Karnal (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Congress leader Pankaj Punia has been arrested by the police in Karnal over charges of posting objectionable content on social media.