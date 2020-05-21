Pankaj Punia. (Source - Twitter)
Congress' Pankaj Punia arrested in Haryana for posting 'objectionable' content on social media

ANI | Updated: May 21, 2020 11:29 IST

Karnal (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Congress leader Pankaj Punia has been arrested by the police in Karnal over charges of posting objectionable content on social media.
Punia will be produced before a court today.
The Congress leader had allegedly posted an abusive tweet that had also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's management of migrant workers crisis. (ANI)

