Congress parliamentary strategy group to meet on Friday to chalk out strategy for budget session

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will be held on Friday to discuss the party's strategy for the budget session beginning on January 31.

The meeting will be headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

Party leaders Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Bittu are likely to attend the meeting which will be held virtually.



The parliament session will begin amid electioneering for assembly elections to five states.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31 and the union budget will be presented on February 1.

Rajya Sabha is likely to function from 10 am till 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The first part of the budget session will begin on January 31 and will continue till February 11. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

