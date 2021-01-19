Congress party handled Ram Mandir funds when it was in power, says Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Monday responded to the questions raised by MP Digvijaya Singh on the previous donations made to the temple, saying that those funds were managed by the Congress party itself.

"Congress party was in power at that time when a ban was imposed on Ram Mandir. All the funds were acquired by their government, and all the charge was given to the commissioner who also worked under them. Those who have handed us over the trust can open and check it," said Chaupal.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has asked the Vishva Hindu Parishad to make public the details of funds collected earlier for the Ram Janambhoomi. He has also donated Rs 1,11,111 to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

While talking to the media, Kameshwar Chaupal said that the donation campaign for the Ram Mandir will commence from January 14 and go on till February 27 throughout the country.



"We cannot tell the entire cost required to build the temple but it will also have a museum so that people can visit and learn about Lord Ram," he added.

Chaupal also said that around 10,000 devotees visit the place everyday and it is expected that the number will shoot up to one lakh once the temple is constructed.

"State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda will be assisting us in collecting the donors' money. People making donations will also get income tax exemption," Chaupal added.

SRK (Shree Ramkrishna) Diamond head Govind Dholakiya has decided to donate 11 crore rupees for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya as they worship Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and it is on their names that their company has been named.

He said that the temple will be made according to the original design. It will be constructed by only stone and the work will be completed within 36-40 months. The religious gurus and saints will decide as to what will be made on which floor of the proposed three-storey Ram Mandir. (ANI)

