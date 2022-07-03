Congress party handover houses built by Samskarika Sahiti to Nilambur women

Nilambur (Kerela) [India], July 3 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stated that the Congress party helped a woman to get a house after she was denied assistance by the Kerala government for having a different political ideology.

"A woman eligible for assistance by govt to get a house as she lost her home as a result of flood that came here. But the state govt did not help her due to her different ideology," Rahul Gandhi said at handover ceremony of houses built by Samskarika Sahiti at Glamora convention centre.



He further added, "She is a strong supporter of Congress and Indira Gandhi. Aryadan Shoukath has also visited her area when he had heard about the flood and the damage to her area and as the result, the entire congress family in that area have helped her and the new house was built in a very short period of time."

Gandhi is currently on a three-day visit to Kerala.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was en route to the Nilambur area in Kerala on Saturday, he saw a bike hit a man and arranged the ambulance in the carcade to take him to hospital after first aid. (ANI)

