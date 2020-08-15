Congress party to launch a web-series named 'Dharohar' on 74th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Congress party to launch a web-series named 'Dharohar'.

"Congress has been at the forefront in the efforts to create an India, which is a global leader in the industry, agriculture, science, technology, health, military, culture and all this without ever compromising on its secular and democratic nature," said AICC Communications In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC Social Media Department Chairman Rohan Gupta in a press statement.

'Dharohar' will showcase the history of Congress and it's contributions to India - from the freedom struggle to the emergence of India as a superpower in just 70 years of its independence, the press note from the party read. (ANI)

