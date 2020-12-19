Congress' performance won't change even if party elects its president, says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Congress and said that the party's performance will remain unchanged even if it elects its president.

"It is an internal matter of Congress. They are free to elect whomsoever they want to elect party president. If they choose a president or remain without the president, their performance will remain the same," Thakur told ANI when asked to comment on Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala's remark that 99.9 percent of people including him want party leader Rahul Gandhi to be elected as party president again.

Surjewala had said that the party will soon start the procedure to elect a new party president.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim president on August 10, 2019, by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) after Rahul stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for the party's disastrous defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



On August 24, 2020, CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, adopted a resolution in which it unanimously requested Sonia "to continue to lead the Indian National Congress" until such time as circumstances will permit an All India Congress Committee (AICC) session to be convened.

Amid farmers' protests over the agricultural laws, Thakur said that these acts have been brought in the interest of farmers.

"During the Modi government, we purchased farmers' produce more than ever. MSP was there in the last six years and will continue in the future as well. We will purchase more. Prime Minister Modi implemented the Swaminathan report and we have taken a resolve to double farmers' income by 2022. We will continue discussions with farmers. Farmers who have been misled should read the clause of farm laws again. The Modi government has brought these laws in the interest of farmers," he said.

The BJP leader said that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's "boat is going to sink now" and her government will "not last for long".

"TMC and Mamata Banerjee's boat is going to sink now because it is getting one hole after another. Their MLAs are resigning. TMC party people don't believe Mamata now because she runs the government by 'dadagiri'. Her name is Mamata, we can't see any motherly affection," Thakur said.

"Bin Mamata wali aur dadagiri wali yeh sarkaar lambi nahi chalegi (This government will not last for long). This is the reason why her people (of the TMC) and state people are unhappy with her. Her boat is going to sink now," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached West Bengal on Saturday for a two-day visit to the state. His visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the state Assembly.

There are speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday. (ANI)