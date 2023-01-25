Congress played important role in statehood of Himachal Pradesh: Pratibha Virbhadra Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): On the occasion of the 53rd Statehood Day of Himachal Pradesh, the Congress State President and Member of Parliament Pratibha Virbhadra Singh hoisted the national flag in Shimla's Congress office.

On the occassion, Pratibha Virbhadra Singh said, "Congress played an important role and has an enormous contribution in getting the statehood for Himachal Pradesh.

The north Indian hill state, Himachal Pradesh is celebrating its 53rd full statehood day on Wednesday. While the state-level program is being organized at Hamirpur, the Congress State President and Member of Parliament Pratibha Virbhadra Singh hoisted the flag at Rajeev Bhawan, Shimla and greeted the people of the state on this important day.



Pratibha Virbhadra Singh while congratulating and greeting the people of the state said that on January 25, 1971, former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi gave full statehood to Himachal.

She said, "She (Former PM Indira Gandhi) came here to announce the statehood at the historic Ridge ground of Shimla amid snowfall. The Congress party has played an important role in giving full statehood to Himachal. The entire state is celebrating this day with great enthusiasm."

"I would like to greet the people of the state on this occasion, as you all know the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had given this full statehood to us here at the Ridge. She announced it in heavy snowfall, we are celebrating this occasion because of her and shall keep celebrating it,"she added.

On 18 December 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament, and the new state came into being on 25 January 1971. Himachal became the 18th state of the Indian Union with Yashwant Singh Parmar as its first chief minister (ANI)

