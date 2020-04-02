Congress playing petty politics, high time they think of national interest: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of playing "petty politics" and said that it is high time the party think of national interest.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that India's efforts to fight coronavirus are being lauded "domestically and globally".

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's efforts to fight coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19. Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people," Shah tweeted.

This came after the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) via video conferencing.

A statement issued by the CWC after the meeting suggested the central government to immediately form an economic task force consisting of world-renowned economists to suggest plans to protect and revive the economy.

It also asked the Centre to urgently scale up testing for coronavirus, saying it has followed "a flawed strategy" and that lockdown is futile unless there is extensive testing. (ANI)