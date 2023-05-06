Congress playing with Hindu sentiments by discussing banning Bajrang Dal: UP CM Yogi in Karnataka

Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Chikmagalur district, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress party is 'playing with Hindu faith' by talking about banning Bajrang Dal.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress party wants to ban an outfit which is dedicated to nationalism and by talking about banning Bajrang Dal the Congress is playing games with the Hindu faith.

"Those who do not like Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat are working to further anti-social activities by freeing organizations like PFI. They are talking about banning Bajrang Dal which is dedicated to nationalism. Congress is playing with the Hindu faith by talking about banning Bajrang Dal", CM Yogi said.

Speaking amidst his roadshow in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the Congress shows no concern about problems in the country and is more interested in appeasement politics for votes.

"Congress is least concerned about the problems faced by the country or the welfare of the people or society. Congress is doing appeasement politics for the vote bank," Nadda said.



"Earlier they closed the doors of Ram Lalla temple and now they are locking Bajrang Bali. People will soon make them learn a lesson", he said.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came out hard against the Congress party and said that all the party's lies have been lost in the wave of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a public meeting in Haveri, PM Modi said, "The people of Congress who were trying to make their party's wave through lies in Karnataka, their lies are now lost in the BJP wave. Those who think Congress still has something left in Karnataka must come and see here."

He further attacked the Congress party over "appeasement politics" and "corruption".

"Congress' appeasement, and 'talaabandi' have been very well realised by each and every person. Congress means total corruption, 85 per cent commission, appeasement politics, bowing before the terrorists and working on a 'Divide and Rule' formula. The OBC and Lingayat community are very sad and angry with the abuse by senior leaders of Congress," he said.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

