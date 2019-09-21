Congress prepared for election, Maharashtra will not go into BJP's hands: Eknath Gaikwad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Just after the Election Commission's announcement of assembly election dates, Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad on Saturday said that the Congress is prepared for the polls and that Maharashtra will not go into BJP's hands.

Speaking to ANI, Gaikwad said, "We are prepared for the election. Here we will support Congress because our democracy is in danger. The Centre has the majority in many states, but Maharashtra will not go into the hands of the BJP. We have almost decided all our candidates and are ready to get into the election field."

"BJP does not have all the candidates. To increase the members of the party, BJP blackmails and bribes people. They are traitors and we don't want to keep any connection with them," he added.

"Congress and its alliances will stay together. BJP-Shiv Sena has destroyed Maharashtra and has done nothing for the development. They only see India-Pakistan and Ram Mandir as an issue of India. We are bothered about the society," Gaikwad added.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Saturday announced that the single-phase Assembly elections for the 288-member Maharashtra will be held on October 21, while the counting of votes will be done on October 24. (ANI)