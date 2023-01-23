Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot pay rich tributes to Netaji

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Paying rich tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that Netaji's proclamation of 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga' had awakened everyone to true devotion to the motherland during the freedom struggle.

Calling Netaji "our idol", Kharge, in a tweet in Hindi said, "Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, former president of Indian National Congress, founder of Azad Hind Fauj and our idol, on his 126th birth anniversary."

"Netaji's proclamation of 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga' awakened everyone to true devotion to the motherland," he further said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also said that Netaji's courage and patriotism still inspire every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of the country.

"My humble tributes to the great freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose courage and patriotism still inspires every Indian to protect and preserve the freedom of our great country," Gandhi said in a tweet.



The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Millions of salutations on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great leader of the freedom struggle and the one who ignited the spirit of freedom in the hearts of crores of Indians by giving the slogan Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Dunga."

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also paid his tributes to Netaji.

"On his birth anniversary, millions of salutes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the founder of Azad Hind Fauj, who ignited a new spark of freedom among the youth of the country. Netaji's patriotism and dynamic thoughts will continue to inspire generations to serve the nation," Pilot tweeted.

The Government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Netaji established the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

