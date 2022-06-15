Congress protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, several roads blocked

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): In wake of Congress protests over Enforcement Directorate's summon to Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory for commuters.

"Due to special traffic arrangements, inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road," said Delhi Traffic Police.

The Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm.

[{5def981c-e642-4cdd-9609-e4a38f15eaf3:intradmin/FVLmeekUAAAZlXe.jpg}]

"Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the advisory said.

Delhi Traffic Police further asked to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 10.45 am and 11.15 am due to special traffic arrangements.

[{32547eda-715a-454d-ba80-1f14c85fa057:intradmin/FVLmdwvVUAA6qQC.jpg}]



Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed around Akbar Road in central Delhi.

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the ED in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, he will appear before the central probe agency again on Tuesday.

Former Congress President appeared before ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning on Monday.

The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning. The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break. The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday.

On Monday, Gandhi arrived at the ED's office in the national capital with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a huge march by the party workers along with him to the office.

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Following the day-long protest, the Congress party said that senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest in support of Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

