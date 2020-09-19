Congress protest demanding compensation to flood-hit farmers, Telangana police detain leaders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): Congress party on Friday staged 'Chalo Pragati Bhawan' protest against Telangana government to highlight issues affecting farmers in the state.

Telangana Kisan Congress along with Congress MLA Seethakka staged the protest demanding compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains in the state.However, police has detained and placed on house arrest many senior leaders of the Telangana Congress.

"We along with Kisan Congress have staged 'Chalo Pragati Bhawan' protest infront of Pragati Bhawan against the probelms being faced by the farmers in the state," Mulugu MLA Seethakka told ANI over phone.



"We demand for establishment of purchasing centres for corn. We were demanding that the government has to support the farmers who had lost their yield due to heavy rains. We demand the government to help the soy farmers who did not get any yield this year. All the demands must be fulfilled immediately," Congress MLA added.

The police have arrested MLA Seethakka, Congress along with Kisaan Congress president Anvesh Reddy infront of Pragati Bhawan, Telangana Chief Minister's residence.

ACP Panjagutta, M. Trirupatanna, said, "The protestors have been taken under custody by the police personnel when the protesters were barging towards the Pragati Bhawan." (ANI)

