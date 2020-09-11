Congress raises concern regarding insufficient COVID-19 facilities in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in 13 districts in the State, including Dehradun, it is a cause of concern that many hospitals are full and unable to admit more patients, Uttarkhand Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana said.

The Congress leader raised these concerns at a meeting with State Health Secretary Amit Negi.

"Cases are rising in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, due to which people are scared," Dasmana said at the meeting.

At the meeting, he pointed out that all COVID-19 dedicated government hospitals and private hospitals are full and unable to admit more patients.

"For the last three consecutive days, I am in touch with Doon Medical College, AIIMS, Max and Jolly Grant Himalayan Hospital on phone, but all these hospitals have expressed inability to admit new patients," he said.

So far, the State has reported, a total of 27,211 cases. Of them, 8,577 are active cases. As many as 18,262 patients have recovered, 372 have succumbed to the pandemic, informed the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

