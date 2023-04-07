Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil to remain suspended: Chairman

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil will continue to remain suspended from the House beyond the current Budget Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.

Patil was suspended on February 10 from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha "for the remaining part of current session" for acting in violation of the directions of the chair. The move was made in taking serious view of dissemination of a video relating to proceedings of the House on Twitter. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had said they are seeing videos recorded in the House showing senior Members of Parliament unauthorisedly being recorded.

Extending her suspension, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "On 10th February, 2023, it was directed that "Shrimati Rajani Ashokrao Patil be suspended for the remaining part of the current Session....subject to a report being made available by the Privileges Committee for the consideration of this august House."

He said that the Committee held a meeting on March 27 this year and recommended granting time to the Committee to complete its investigation.

"The Committee in its meeting held on the 27th March, 2023, recommended that, "Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, may, accordingly, consider granting extension of time to the Committee to complete its investigation and examination of the instant matter related to Shrimati Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Member, till the first week of the ensuing Monsoon Session i.e., 260th Session of Rajya Sabha. The Chairman may also consider making an announcement in this regard in the House," the Chairman said.

"Taking note of the inputs from the Privileges Committee, I find it expedient, invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, that the February 10, 2023 suspension order of Smt. Rajani Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee," he added.

BJP member GVL Narasimha Rao had earlier moved the motion for suspension of the Congress member.



Congress members urged the Chair to first get the issue examined and initiate probe before deciding action.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said after the inquiry, the Chairman can caution the member or take action.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav said that the matter should not be escalated.

However, BJP members including Union Minister Bhuepndra Yadav insisted that action should be taken. They said there were directions on the issue given by Venkaiah Naidu when he was Chairman of the House.

Shortly after being suspended from the proceedings at the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session, for allegedly violating the directions of chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil had denied the charge claiming she was given 'faansi ki sazaa' (capital punishment) for not fault of hers.

"I did not do anything. I was given 'faansi ki sazaa' despite not being at fault. I come from a family of freedom fighters and my culture and upbringing don't permit me to violate the law," said Patil.

She alleged that her suspension was part of a 'sponsored programme'.

"We interrupted PM Modi's reply, again and again, yesterday which upset them. This was part of their sponsored programme," the Congress MP alleged after being suspended from the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

