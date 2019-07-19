Congress' Ravneet Bittu urges Centre to declare Prakash Parv as 'National Tolerance Day'

New Delhi, [India], Jul 19 (ANI): Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has urged the government to observe the birth anniversary or 'Parkash Parv' of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12 as 'National Tolerance Day'.

"In today's society, the thing we need the most is tolerance. So to send out a message in the name of Guru Nanak Dev, we should observe National Tolerance Day on November 12," Bittu said while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

He said relations between India and Pakistan have been complex due to several historical and political events but both countries came together in the name of Guru Nanak and started construction of Kartapur Corridor. "Nanak ji is the founder of our faith. He had emphasised on brotherhood, peace, patience and tolerance throughout his life," he said.

The Congress leader also said there is no need to decalare a "public holiday" on this day.

On July 14, India and Pakistan had held the second round of bilateral talks to narrow down their differences on the corridor for travel of Sikh pilgrims from Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. Both sides said that they had agreed to a majority of modalities for the smooth passage of the pilgrims.

Once it opens, the three-kilometre long corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.

Delegations from India and Pakistan reviewed the progress in the three rounds of technical meetings held in March, April and May this year. The two sides endorsed the crossing point or the 'zero-point' coordinates that were agreed to at the technical level.

The corridor is expected to be completed by September end. (ANI)

