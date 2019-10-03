Congress release list of six candidates for Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday released the final list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections which are scheduled for October 21.



The party has fielded Venu Singla Aggarwal from Ambala Cantonment, Bishan Lal Saini from Radaur, Mewa Singh from Ladwa, Shamsher Singh Virk Gogi from Assandh, Prahlad Singh Gillankhera from Fatehabad and Bhupender Ganguar from Barwala Assembly constituency.



In an 84-candidate list released on Wednesday, the Congress named Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi. Hooda will contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Surjewala from Kaithal and Bishnoi from Adampur.



Ashok Arora and JP Singh, who recently left INLD and joined Congress have also been allotted a ticket. Former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's son Chander Mohan will also contest from a Congress ticket.



Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. (ANI)

