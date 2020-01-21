Congress releases another list of 5 candidates for Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday released another list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls.

The party has fielded Jai Prakash Panwar from Madipur, Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan, Mohinder Chaudhary from Mehrauli and Parvez Hashmi from Okhla.

Polling on 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

