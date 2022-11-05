Congress releases list of 43 candidates for Gujarat polls

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Congress on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

The list has some prominent names including Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar.



The party fielded Ramesh Bhai Dangar from Anjar, Sanjaybhai Govabjhai Rabari from Deesa and Himanshu V Patel from Gandhinagar South.

The Congress faces a stiff challenge in Gujarat as the BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years. The Congress is also facing a challenge from Aam Aadmi Party.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh elections will also be declared the same day. (ANI)

