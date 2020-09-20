Congress resorted to 'goondagardi' in Rajya Sabha: Narendra Tomar

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday alleged that Congress resorted to "goondagardi" (hooliganism) in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on two agriculture-related bills.

"Despite recommendations of various commissions and experts, Congress never did justice to farmers who found themselves helpless for years. Today, when Congress realised they don't have support in Rajya Sabha, they resorted to 'goondagardi'. Congress has proved they don't believe in democracy. The way attempts were made to attack the Deputy Chairman is condemnable. The act of Congress is an insult to the people," Tomar told reporters here.

"The anti-farmers face of the Congress party and other protesting parties came in front of the people. The way they acted today is undemocratic. I strongly condemn their action," he said.

With the passage of these bills, the minister said that farmers can sell their produce to anyone and anywhere at their price.

"Under the second bill, farmers can get into a deal with any industry, NGO, start-up regarding his produce and make a declaration regarding the same. At the time of sowing itself, the minimum price of the produce should be mentioned in the declaration," he said.

"Even if the produce of the farmers will get affected or destroyed due to any natural calamity or other reasons, the industry or NGO or start-up will pay that farmer the minimum price of the produce mentioned in the declaration," he added.



Tomar said that some people are peddling rumours about the minimum support price (MSP) but it will stay like earlier.

Different groups of farmers met Tomar at Vijay Chowk and at his residence after passage of two bills.

Speaking over the ruckus in Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition murdered democracy.

"Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge," he said.

Amid protest from Opposition parties, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Rajya Sabha.

Some Opposition MPs were seen making attempts to snatch the podium mike of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, raising slogans against the chair, and tearing papers.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over. (ANI)

