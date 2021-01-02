Congress revamps TN unit ahead of polls, sets up key panels

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2 (ANI): In a major party revamp, Congress has announced the names for Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) along with District Presidents, Election Management Committee and Election Propaganda/Campaign Committee ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.



The party has appointed P Chidambaram, MP, Karti P Chidambaram and KS Alagiri, President, TNCC, as the Election Co-Ordination Committee members.

Dr K Jayakumar, MP, KS Alagiri, P Chidambara and B Manickam Tagore have been appointed as the Executive Committee Members.

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021. (ANI)

