Congress role is dubious, should clarify on Gupkar alliance, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the role of the Congress party in the national scenario is dubious and it should clear its stand on the Gupkar alliance.

Sarma also said that the recent decision of the Congress party to fight with the Gupkar alliance shows that the party is gradually inclining towards the separatist process.

"The current role of Congress in the national scenario is dubious and suspicious. It is bad for the unity of the country. Their recent decision to fight with the Gupkar Gang shows that they are gradually inclining towards the separatist process," Sarma said.



"Does Congress support the restoration of Article 370? They should clarify this to the Indian people without any ambiguity. The Gupkar gang's sole purpose is to restore it. Congress went far from its initial days & has forgotten all about national integrity," he tweeted.

Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together.

On October 24, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. "All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," he added.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play the role of vice-president.

The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

