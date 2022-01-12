Congress sacks former Uttrakhand unit chief Kishor Upadhyay

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday removed its former Uttarakhand unit chief Kishore Upadhyay from all party positions for anti-party activities.

Devendra Yadav, the Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand in its letter to Upadhyay wrote, "You have been hobnobbing with BJP and other political parties with a view to undermine this fight (fight against BJP) and weaken the cause of the people. You are therefore removed from all party positions, pending further action in the matter."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Assembly poll is scheduled to be held on February 14. (ANI)