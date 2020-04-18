Congress says Delhi government should waive fees of private schools for three months

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Congress on Friday demanded that Arvind Kejriwal government should give relief to parents by waiving fees of three months in private schools in view of the lockdown.

The Congress also demanded that the Delhi government should pay 75 percent of the salary of school staff and management should give the remaining part.

Congress leader Ajay Maken said that 65 per cent of children in Delhi study in private schools.

He said business have been impacted by the lockdown, which will last for 40 days.

"There is a question mark on jobs so how will the fees of the schools be paid. This remains a matter of great concern," he said.

Maken said students and parents of private schools are worried about the fees and the teachers about their salaries.

"The Delhi Government should pass an order for not charging any fees and should ensure 75 per cent of salaries of teachers are provided by the government to the schools," he said.

He said Delhi Government should also ensure that no fixed charges on electricity bills are charged for three months from the industrial and non-domestic (commercial) connections. .

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the national capital reached 1,707 on Friday with 67 new cases.

The Delhi government health bulletin said that of 67 new cases, 11 have contact history. A total of four deaths were reported and 21 persons have been discharged after treatment. (ANI)

