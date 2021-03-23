Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil in Parliament raises issue of Asiatic Lions killed on railway tracks

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday raised the issue of killing of Asiatic Lions in rail accidents in Gujarat's Gir Forest.

Speaking during the Zero Hour of the Upper House, the Congress leader claimed that 200 Asiatic Lions were killed in accidents on railway tracks in 2019.



"Asiatic Lions are our heritage. If the identity of Gir Forest is found in the whole world, it is due to Asiatic Lions. They are rarest of rare and found inside Gir according to Moonlight Survey in 2020. Their total population is 674 including the number of lions in the zoos and forests. But it could have been more. In 2018, 193 Asiatic lions were killed in accidents on railway tracks. However, in 2019, this number went up to 200," Gohil said.

"If we take the figure even for 2 years, today the population of lions would have been up by 50 per cent. I request the government of the day that steps must be taken to prevent the accidents on track," he added.

Gohil said he had given the notice on the issue earlier on Monday which was accepted by the chair. After he raised the issue, the chair admitted that it was an important one. (ANI)

