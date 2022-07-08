Congress should take strict action against the 7 MLAs: Congress President Bhai Jagtap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap took oath as a member of the Legislative Council on Friday and said that the party high command should take strict action against the 7 MLAs who were involved in cross-voting in the MLC elections.

"Congress high command should take strict action against the 7 MLAs who were involved in cross-voting in the MLC elections. Congress has sent notice to those MLAs and also the 11 Congress MLAs who did not reach on time for floor test," said Jagtap.

He also said that he would be happier if his party companion Chandrakant Handore would have also won.

"Today I took oath as a member of the Legislative Council, I would have been very happy if Chandrakant Handore had also won with me. Until and unless action is taken against these 7 MLAs, there will be no justice for Chandrakant Handore," he added.



Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Congress Chandrakant Handore had lost in the MLS polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) that went to polls on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad election results - Shiv Sena (Mafia Sena) got 52 votes. 12 MLA's revolted (55 Shiv Sena + 9 supporters = 64) Uddhav Thackeray's Mafia Sarkar's count down started."

As many as eleven candidates were in the fray for the elections to the ten seats in the MLC. All the five candidates of the BJP -- Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad emerged victorious. NCP candidates-- Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse-- and the Shiv Sena nominees- Aamshya Padavi and Sachin Ahir also secured their seats. Of the two candidates fielded by Congress, Bhai Jagtap secured the win while Chandrakant Handore lost.

Earlier, BJP's winning candidate claimed that cross-voting happened among members of Shiv Sena and Congress. (ANI)

