Congress slams AAP, accuses it of spending more on advertisement than health facilities

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): National Spokesperson of Congress Pawan Khera on Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the Delhi government of spending more on advertisements than the health facilities even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There is a health emergency going on since the month of March...One can spend all the money they want on the advertisements, but the truth eventually comes out. It's very unfortunate that people of Delhi are suffering the consequences of mistakes committed by the Delhi government," Pawan Khera said in a press conference.

"..have the AAP managed to start one hospital and finish off the project. The hospital that is being advertised by the Delhi government in Burari. This very hospital was commenced during Sheila Dikshit's term," he added.



Further slamming the AAP government, he said, "This year, when the need to spend money on health facilities is paramount. AAP government has only spent 25 per cent of the total health budget. This is so appalling."

Congress Spokesperson also attacked Kejriwal government's flagship mohalla clinics. "For far too long, they have been praising the mohalla clinic as if brought a revolution through these clinics. Where are these clinics now during this pandemic? How many of them are functioning. During coronavirus, only six mohalla clinics are conducting tests."

The number of COVID-19 cases has surged in the national capital. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi reported 38,181 active cases on Saturday. (ANI)

