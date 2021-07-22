Congress slams GHMC for not taking action against TRS for putting up hoardings, banners

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday slammed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for allegedly not taking action against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) over putting up flexes, hoardings, banners, and even flags at several places in Hyderabad.

AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju said that the 'No hoarding policy' and 'No flexy policy' are for all the parties other than TRS.



"When other parties and mainly Congress tries to put up hoardings, then in no time these banners are removed by GHMC authorities citing 'no hoarding policy' or 'no flexy policy'. But if the same is done by the TRS, the hoarding lasts for two days," Dasoju said.

"When the rules are imposed against other parties then the same must be imposed against the ruling party too," he said.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the GHMC authorities are afraid of the TRS and said, "Only after taking this issue to Twitter, the GHMC authorities responded by saying - noted, we will take action." (ANI)

