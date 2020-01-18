Congress, SP, BSP have relations with SIMI, PFI: Adityanath

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Opposition including Congress saying that they have a relationship with banned outfits like Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Popular Front of India (PFI).

"Congress, SP, SP">BSP and other opposition parties need to tell what relation do they have with SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India). Their support for banned groups like SIMI and PFI and for elements which raise anti-national slogans reflects upon true character of opposition parties," said Adityanath while addressing a rally here.

He also said that Congress always created hurdle in delivery of judgement in Ayodhya case.

"Congress was creating hindrances in delivery of judgement in Ayodhya case. Before 2019 polls, a Congress leader filed a plea in Supreme Court, saying order shouldn't be passed. We are grateful to the court for paving way for construction of the temple," he said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani was also present.

"Rahul Gandhi recently said that 'I will not apologize, I am not Rahul Savarkar'. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi today that even after your 10 generations, you will not be able to match the courage of Savarkar," she said. (ANI)

