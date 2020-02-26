Congress stages protest against BJP leader Basanagouda's remarks against freedom fighter Doreswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Congress leaders on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha here against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal's alleged remarks accusing freedom fighter HS Doreswamy of being a "Pakistani agent".

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC working president Eashwar Khandre also joined the protest.

Yathnal on Tuesday called Doreswamy a fake freedom fighter and a Pakistani agent, while addressing the media.

His comments triggered a controversy drawing sharp remarks from Congress and other parties.

Congress has demanded an apology from Yathnal and has also urged that his Assembly membership be cancelled.

"Session proceedings will not continue until Yathnal apologises," said senior Congress leader HK Patil while addressing the protest earlier today.

Siddaramaiah asserted that making "provocative" comments against such a freedom fighter is obnoxious.

Former KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar said: "Yathnal is a criminal who had mentioned in his election affidavit that he had 27 cases against him. He has made such loose comments against the freedom fighter. He should apologise for his remarks." (ANI)

