Congress suffers blow ahead of Punjab polls, 3 councillors, other leaders join AAP

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 17 (ANI): As part of a big blow to Congress days ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, many leaders of the party's Amritsar unit joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday.

As many as three Congress councillors left the Congress party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which includes Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur in the presence of party leader Manish Sisodia.

Notably, Mayor of Amritsar, Karamjit Singh Rintu, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party yesterday.