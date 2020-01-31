Congress suspends ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for anti-party activities

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Congress on Friday suspended former member of parliament Mahabal Mishra, from party's membership.

Order of his suspension has been issued by Congress's Delhi in-charge PC Chacko.

"Mahabal Mishra, Ex-MP has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities with regard to the ongoing Delhi assembly elections", a statement from AICC regarding Mishra's suspension read.

Mahabal Mishra has in past represented West Delhi constituency as an MP.

On January 13, Vinay Mishra, son of Mahabal Mishra had joined Aam Aadmi Party and is contesting the assembly elections on its ticket. (ANI)