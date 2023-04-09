Congress takes credit for Project Tiger, questions PM Modi-led BJP govt's contribution to tiger conservation

Bangalore( Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) during his visit to Karnataka, the Congress questioned the contribution of his government to tiger conservation and claimed that the Congress government in 1973 had introduced the Bandipur Tiger conservation project.

According to Karnataka Congress, Prime Minister and other BJP leaders are only after publicity.

"It is true that they (Prime Minister and other BJP leaders) got publicity by going on safari. What is the BJP government's contribution to the tiger conservation project? How much is the grant given? Why is the delusional "we did it" lying by @BJP4Karnataka while not talking about their actual contributions to tiger conservation projects? answer", tweeted the Karnataka Congress.

'@narendramodi avree,

taavu sphaari maaddi prcaar pddediddeenoo sri.



huli sNrkssnnaa yoojnege bijepi srkaard kodduge eenu? niiddid anudaanvessttu?



"naavee maaddidevu" eNb sullllu heelluv khyaali iruv @BJP4Karnataka huli sNrkssnnaa yoojnege taavu niiddid asli koddugegll bgge tutti biccuttillveeke?



uttrisi. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 9, 2023



In another tweet, the Karnataka Congres unit claimed that the Congress government in 1973 had introduced the Bandipur Tiger conservation project. It also appealed to PM Modi not to sell Bandipur to businessman Adani.

"What Congress has done since 70 years" @narendramodi It was the Congress government that implemented the Bandipur tiger conservation project in 1973, where you are enjoying a safari today. That is the result Today, the number of tigers has increased significantly. A special appeal to them - don't sell Bandipur to Adani!," tweeted Karnataka Congress.

"70 vrssdiNd kaaNgres eenu maaddide" ennuv @narendramodi avree,

iNdu niivu sphaari mooju maadduttiruv bNddiipurd huli sNrkssnnaa yoojneynnu 1973rlli jaarigollisiddu kaaNgres srkaarvee.

adr prinnaamvee

iNdu huligll sNkhye gnnniiy eerike kNddide.



tmmlli visheess mnvi - bNddiipurvnnu adaanige maarbeeddi! pic.twitter.com/zppZdLlSTB — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 9, 2023



With the political atmosphere heating up in Karnataka ahead of the assembly election, senior congress leader Siddaramaiah also criticised PM Modi.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi avare, Is your purpose of coming to Karnataka is to give to Karnataka or to loot from Karnataka? You have already stolen banks, ports & airports from Kannadigas. Are you now trying to steal Nandini (KMF) from us?"

Prime Minister @narendramodi avare,



Is your purpose of coming to Karnataka is to give to Karnataka or to loot from Karnataka?



You have already stolen banks, ports & airports from Kannadigas. Are you now trying to steal Nandini (KMF) from us?#AnswerMadiModi #SaveNandini pic.twitter.com/LooivhuEn3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 9, 2023



In another tweet, the Karnataka opposition leader claimed that state milk production has for affected since the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the possibility of the Karnataka Milk Federation and Amul merger.

"State's milk production is affected since the day the union cooperative minister

@AmitShah spoke about the possibility of KMF & Amul merger. What is your role in this, Mr@narendramodi?," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi is taking credit for Project Tiger launched 50 years ago in Bandipur.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Today, the PM will take full credit for Project Tiger launched 50 years ago in Bandipur. He will make a great spectacle, while all laws made to protect the environment, forests, wildlife, and indigenous people living in forest areas are being destroyed. He may garner headlines, but the reality is completely opposite."

PM Modi inaugurated the program 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger'at Mysuru University in Mysuru, Karnataka on Sunday. The Prime Minister also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). He released the publications - 'Amrit Kaal Ka Vision For Tiger Conservation', a summary report of the 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation of Tiger Reserves, declared tiger numbers and released the summary report of All India Tiger Estimation (5th cycle). He also released a commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked on the prestigious moment of the growing tiger population in India and paid respects by giving a standing ovation to the tigers.

He said that everyone is witness to the landmark event of Project Tiger completing 50 years today and remarked that its success is not only a moment of pride for India but the entire world.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India has not only saved the tiger population from declining but also provided an ecosystem where tigers can flourish. The Prime Minister expressed happiness that India is home to 75 per cent of the world's tiger population in the 75th year of Indian independence. It is also a coincidence, the Prime Minister continued, that the tiger reserves in India cover 75,000 square kilometres of land and in the past ten to twelve years, the tiger population in the country has increased by 75 per cent.

Reiterating the question in the minds of wildlife enthusiasts around the world about the increasing tiger population in India when compared to other countries where it is either stagnant or in decline, the Prime Minister said that the answer is hidden among the traditions and culture of India and its natural urge towards biodiversity and environment.

"India does not believe in the conflict between ecology and economy, and gives equal importance to the coexistence of both", the Prime Minister remarked.

Recalling the importance of tigers in the history of India, the Prime Minister mentioned that graphical representations of tigers were found on the ten-thousand-year-old rock art in Madhya Pradesh.

He also added that the Bharia community from Central India and Worli community from Maharashtra among others worship the tiger whereas many communities in India consider the tiger as a friend and brother. He further added that Maa Durga and Lord Aiyappa ride the tiger. (ANI)