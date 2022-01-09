Congress taking out Mekedatu padayatra keeping elections, image building in mind: K'taka home minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday said that the Congress does not care about the Mekedatu water but is taking out a Mekedatu padyatra keeping in mind the elections.

"The Congress is doing political gimmick. Honestly they do not care about Mekedatu water. If they cared about it, they could have done something in their term of five years. They did not do anything. They did not even do DPR. They could not do anything when they were in power. Keeping elections and image building in mind, they are doing this padayatra," said Jnanendra.

He said, "We requested them many times. The district administration issued a notice to drop the plan amid spread of COVID-19 cases and we will take suitable action as per law."



"Congress ruled the country and state for many years since independence. People of the state will be watching them playing political game during the pandemic situation. In democracy let people of the state see them. That is why we have let them do it," he said.

The Home Minister further said they have given free hand to Ramanagar District Collector and Superintendent of Police to take action as per law.

"Physically we did not stop the padayatra. Let people know what they are doing. So, we will register FIR as per the law against those who violate the COVID norms," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress party has undertaken politically motivated Mekedatu padayatra to fool the people. "But you can't fool the people again and again," he added.

Earlier today, Congress launched its 11-day padayatra seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project in the state. (ANI)

