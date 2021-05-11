Congress 'temporarily defers' elections to elect new party chief due to COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Congress on Monday decided to temporarily defer organizational elections for electing a new party chief in the wake of "emergent conditions prevailing on account of unprecedented coronavirus pandemic".

The Congress Working Committee, which met here over the results of recent assembly polls, adopted a resolution and said energies of party workers should be channelized towards saving every life and helping every coronavirus-affected person.

Discussion was held during the meeting on the election process for the party's new president and senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma said that there was no need for elections at this time due to situation created by COVID-19.

The resolution said CWC considered the election schedule for electing the AICC president as proposed by Central Election Authority of the party.

"In view of the nationwide emergent conditions prevailing on account of unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the CWC was unanimous that all our energies should be channelized towards saving every life and helping every COVID-affected person. CWC, therefore, unanimously resolved to defer the elections temporarily in the midst of these challenging times," it said.

In her opening remarks, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that the COVID-19 situation has become "even more catastrophic" and "governance failures have become even more stark" in nearly four weeks since the last CWC meeting in April .

She alleged that scientific advice "has been willfully ignored" and the country "is paying a horrendous price for the Modi government's neglect of the pandemic, indeed its willful patronage of super-spreader events that were allowed for partisan gains".

"A far deadlier second wave has now overwhelmed us. Some scientists have now cautioned about a third wave overtaking us soon. Some states have already announced a complete lockdown. The public health system across the country has all but collapsed. Vaccination coverage is woefully short of need and not expanding at the rate at which it must. The Modi government has abdicated its responsibility. It has obliged the states to bear the cost of vaccinating the hundreds of millions in the 18 to 45 age group," she said.

Gandhi said every expert has said that it would have made more sense and it would have been financially more equitable for the Centre to bear the costs of vaccination.

"But we know the Modi government has other priorities, pursuing grandiose projects against the force of public opinion and the face of widespread criticism. It is also a shame that the Central government continues to discriminate against Opposition-ruled states," she said.

Gandhi said international community has rushed to India's assistance over the past few weeks. "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I wish to thank all countries and organizations who are helping us in so many different ways. That we should be placed in such a position reflects the monumental arrogance, incompetence and vain triumphalism of the ruling establishment," Gandhi said.

She also said that the government should call an all-party meeting over the COVID-19 situation. (ANI)