Congress' thinking has been hijacked by 'urban Naxals': PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): In a scathing attack on the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Congress's thinking has been hijacked by 'urban Naxals'.

Prime Minister said that if there was no Congress, there would be no Emergency, no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred and Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened.

"It was said here, 'Congress na hoti, toh kya hota'. It's a result of the thinking, 'India is Indira, Indira is India.' I think 'Congress na hoti, toh kya hota' because Mahatma Gandhi wanted. He knew what will happen if they continue to be and he wanted to disband them beforehand," said PM Modi, in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

"Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from a dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view," he said.

"Some members asked- if there was no Congress, what would happen... I would like to say, if there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened, if Congress would not have been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor'," he added.

The Prime Minister said that defeat and victory happen, but don't impose your frustration on people.

"Congress accused us of trying to change history. Congress's thinking has been now been hijacked by 'urban Naxals'," he said.

The Prime Minister said the democracy and debate are ongoing for centuries in India but Congress never thought beyond a dynasty.

"The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We'll have to accept that the biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent," PM Modi.

"It was said in Parliament that Congress laid the foundation of India. Some people feel India was born in 1947. This democracy is not the outcome of your efforts. You strangulated democracy in 1975," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also suggested changing the name of the Indian National Congress to the Federation of Congress.

"When the family is supreme in the party, then the first casualty is talent," he added. (ANI)