Congress to chalk out strategy for second part of Budget session in meeting today

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP K Suresh on Sunday informed that the party's working President Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the second part of the Budget session of Parliament that will commence tomorrow.

"The meeting is to chalk out the strategy for the second part of the Budget session of Parliament commencing tomorrow," Suresh told ANI.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, K Suresh and Jairam Ramesh arrived at 10 am, Janpath, for the party's parliamentary strategy group meeting.



The meeting is likely to deliberate on the strategy of the party in two Houses of Parliament.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

The meeting also holds significance in the backdrop of the poll verdict in five states, which came as a rude shock to Congress, which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) to replace the party as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

