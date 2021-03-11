Congress to challenge 'FASTag' notification if Goa is not exempted: Chodankar

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 11 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar on Thursday said that his party would challenge the notification of the union ministry of road transport and highways making FASTag mandatory to all vehicles, alleging that the central government has added one more area to "loot people".

He said that the government can give options to those who travel frequently in other states.

"If state BJP government fails to convince the central government that toll plazas don't exist in Goa and this 'FASTag mandatory' will be an additional burden on Goans, and if the central government fails to exempt Goa from this notification then we will be forced to approach the High Court to seek justice", Chodankar said while speaking at a press conference at the Congress House here.

Responding to a question, Chodankar said that those people of Goa, who travel frequently in other states, could be given the option to opt for FASTag.

"The government should give people a chance to choose and not impose it on everyone", he said.

He said that the state government is helping the central government to "loot the people of Goa", by keeping mum over such issues.

"It is the duty of the state government now to tell the central government to bring amendments to exempt Goa from this notification", said the Goa Congress chief.



Chodankar further stated that the central government has mischievously made FASTag mandatory for all vehicles, irrespective of the fact that they will pass through toll gates or not. "Also the FASTag details have to be mentioned while insurance is being renewed. This is done to loot people and add more burden," said the Congress leader.

According to Chodankar, there are no toll plazas in Goa and a majority of the vehicles in the state do not visit other states.

"Hence we don't need to spend on this FASTag. It is meaningless to spend the same", he remarked.

"This is injustice by the central government to the people of Goa. We will not keep quiet, but will fight against this notification," he added.

The union ministry had mandated the fitment of FASTag in M and N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1 this year.

Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And Category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

The ministry had also announced all lanes in the fee plazas on the National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' with effect from midnight of February 15-16. (ANI)

