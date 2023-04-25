Congress to decide CM's face based on elected legislators, high command's opinion: Kharge on K'taka polls

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that based on the opinions of elected legislators and high command, the party will elect the Congress's chief ministerial face.

While addressing the mediapersons in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, Kharge said, "After the election, based on the opinions of Elected legislators and high command we will elect the Chief Minister."

While slamming the BJP, Kharge said, "Politics and religion should not be mixed. Some parties and leaders are trying to mix them these days. Different people in one community can like different parties. Individuals in one household can have different preferences. We should not tend to club them together. Such ideas are regressive and weaken our Democracy and Constitution. My advice to BJP leaders is to not play one community against another for the greed of votes."

He added, "It is an important election for us not only from the viewpoint of the state but even for the country. Karnataka is generally regarded as a pro-development state and has progressive thoughts, and the Congress party brought several innovative development schemes here. In terms of administration, it was one of the few well-governed states in the country."

He stated, "But now the type of governance in this state has changed. The BJP Government failed in providing good governance, which they had promised. People have been left disappointed."



He further stated, "For many years Karnataka, is known for conscientious voting. But now the BJP has made our state unpopular and infamous for the 40 per cent commission Government. Everyone is aware of it. The Contractors Association brought it to the notice of the PM, the President of India, the Governor, and the Lokayukta. They gave details of how the present state government was looting them. People are fed up with this exploitation."

He said, "If this 40 per cent commission is extracted from contractors on every work then how can we expect quality in roads, buildings, schools, the health sector, or in any other development works? Even aided institutions and Mutts have levelled the same allegation against the ruling government."

"The Congress Party has been raising this everywhere. It has been discussed even in the Vidhan Soudha. But the central government is not uttering a word. Why are they keeping mum?" he further said.

"ED, CBI, vigilance, etc will appear even for small things against the opposition. They arm-twist our MLAs, MPs, and leaders to defect. As long as these leaders are in another party, they say they are corrupt. But the moment they defect, a clean chit is given to them by BJP. They have a huge Washing Machine where they put corrupt politicians and make them clean. That is why people wish to change this government," he stated.

As a tussle rages on between Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah over candidate selection

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

