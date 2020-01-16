Congress to field senior leaders for Delhi Assembly Polls, CEC meeting scheduled for today evening

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): With Delhi gearing up for the poll day, Congress Party has decided not to play loose in the Assembly Polls. The Party which didn't even win a single seat in the last Assembly Elections is all set to field stalwarts this time, according to the sources.

On Monday Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi called senior leaders, four of who had contested the Loksabha Polls and asked them to fight the assembly election.

According to the sources, Arvinder Singh Lovely is ready to contest from Gandhi Nagar seat and Jai Prakash Aggarwal who contested from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency has agreed to contest from the same constituency.

Ajay Maken has also been asked to give the name of the assembly seat from where he wants to contest. He is yet to reply on the proposal. Rajesh Lilothia has expressed a desire to contest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI JP Agarwal said, "Party wants to send the message that they are serious about the elections and when Sonia Gandhi has asked all the senior leaders to contest than there is no question of a second thought to it."

Meanwhile, as per sources, Udit Raj's name is under consideration from Mangolpuri whereas former union minister Krishna Tirath may be fielded from Trilokpuri assembly constituency.

In 2019 Parliament Election, Congress was the runner up in five Parliament Constituencies and when it comes to assembly segments, Congress was the runner up in 42 segments and had won five assembly segments.

The party is planning strategically to repeat the performance in the Assembly polls, in addition to that for every seat party has conducted a survey to select the candidate, according to the source.

Congress Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled later in the evening today at the residence of Sonia Gandhi. The first list of the party is likely to be declared today. (ANI)

