Congress to hold CWC meeting tomorrow over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): A Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the ongoing violence between pro and anti CAA protestors in the North-East district of the national capital.

The Congress Party has called a meeting of its top body, the CWC, at the party headquarters tomorrow morning to discuss the prevailing situation in Delhi.

The violent incidents have taken 10 lives so far, including a head constable of Delhi Police, and many people have suffered injuries.

According to Congress sources, Interim President Sonia Gandhi called AICC Delhi Incharge Shakti Sinh Gohil and discussed the current situation in the national capital.

CWC will discuss the situation and the government's steps to control the violence. The committee will not only pass a resolution on the violence occurring in Delhi but the committee will also come up with suggestions for the Delhi and Central Governments to stop the violence and restore communal harmony in the affected areas, sources said.

In addition to it, the Congress is likely to direct the state unit to conduct peace march and programmes to promote communal harmony in Delhi, sources added.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and prevailing situation in Delhi.

As many as 10 people were killed and over 100 injured in violent clashes in the North-East district of the national capital since yesterday. (ANI)

