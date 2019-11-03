Representative Image
Representative Image

Congress to launch drive for digital enrolment of members from Raebareli

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress is set to launch its digital membership pilot project in Raebareli district, which is the parliamentary constituency of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.
The party has chosen one more district where the digital membership drive will be carried out - Bulandshahr. The organisation will also launch this pilot project in Chattisgarh and Goa in the coming days.
A meeting of AICC General Secretary Incharges, state presidents, district presidents has been called on November 4 at the party's war room of the capital for the final discussion before launching the digital membership drive.
A source told ANI that traditional paper-based exercise will still be valid despite the new digital method. Earlier, the membership of the party was given after taking down details in the receipt books without collecting any supporting documents of the individuals.
In this new method, the party will try to reduce the fake and duplicity of the data. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:12 IST

Shiv Sena flexes muscle, claims support of 170 MLAs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that his party has the support of 170 MLAs and is capable of forming the next government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:06 IST

Maharashtra: Incessant rain damage crops in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have resulted in huge losses for farmers in Aurangabad and in its nearby areas.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:53 IST

Delhi pollution: Flight operations affected due to low visibility

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected as of Sunday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:43 IST

Delhi Police, lawyers register FIRs in Tis Hazari clash case

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi Police and the lawyers registered FIRs against each-other in a case pertaining to a clash which broke out over a parking dispute inside Tis Hazari Court Complex here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:41 IST

BSP criticises govt over snooping row, terms it as attack on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday criticised the Center over snooping row and termed it as an "attack on Constitutional and democratic rights".

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:37 IST

K'taka: Ginger crops damaged due to excessive rains

Anandapuram (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Ginger crops have been damaged in the Anandapuram region due to heavy rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:21 IST

With offering to sun and breaking of fast, "Chhath" formally...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): Bamboo woven traditional basket "Dhakri" full of fruits and delicacies were kept prepared beside ponds and other water sources on the occasion of "Chhath".

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:06 IST

UP: Worsening air quality forces Noida schools to remain closed...

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered all private and government schools to remains closed till November 5 due to increasing air pollution in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:04 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead in road mishap in Krishna District

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Four people died in a road accident near Garikapadu check post in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:18 IST

May form govt with NCP, Congress: Shiv Sena sends strong message to BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Sunday said it may form the government with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress if BJP did not agree to its demand of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:16 IST

Owaisi attacks Centre over WhatsApp snooping allegations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has demanded the central government to summon Israel's ambassador over the alleged role of Israeli spyware Pegasus for 'snooping' on Indian citizens through WhatsApp.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:46 IST

Gujarat, Andaman & Nicobar likely to receive heavy rainfall due...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Maha', heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat and Saurashtra coasts on Sunday.

Read More
iocl