Congress to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Congress party is all set to release a booklet on the three newly enacted farm laws to reach out to the people with facts regarding the issue, over which farmers have been agitating now for 50 days.

According to sources, the booklet has been prepared to highlight the drawbacks of the new farm reform laws and their impact on farmers in the country.

"A majority of farm labourers are SC-ST and OBC and these laws also affect them. The booklet will provide detailed information on how these laws will affect the farmers and at the same time how it will impact government purchase and thus the Public Distribution System too," a leader involved in the process of finalising the booklets told ANI.

A date for the release is yet to be decided but the booklet will be a blueprint of pitfalls of the laws and the party's view about the bills too. Congress has been continuously demanding a repeal of the three laws and has also called a nationwide protest and a "Raj Bhavan Gherao" in all the states.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will participate in the protest organised by Delhi Pradesh Congress and will march to the Lieutenant Governor house demanding a repeal of the farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)