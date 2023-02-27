Congress to stage nationwide protests over Adani-Hindenburg row from March 6

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Congress has announced block-level agitations across the country from March 6 to April against the BJP government over the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said the party has decided to intensify its agitation and will hold 'PARDAFASH' rallies in March and April against Adani and organise agitational activities at various levels in the country to take the issue directly to the people.

The party has directed all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to arrange press conferences in all districts which will be addressed by senior state leaders, and subsequently, all state units will organise the agitational activities at various levels, Venugopal said.

Venugopal said the report of Hinderburg and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been selling the country's important infrastructure to the Adani group.

"The recent Hindenburg report has exposed Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government's policy of crony capitalism in favour of Adani. During deep economic distress, PM Modi has been selling the Nation's critical infrastructure to the Adani group, bending India's foreign policy and forcing public institutions like SBI and LIC to invest in the Adani group. The recent revelations have shown that crores of rupees of poor and middle-class people's savings are at risk," the Congress statement said.



"The Congress Party has been raising this issue at all levels - in Parliament, in media and social media, and in front of the people. Most recently, press conferences were held in 23 cities on 17th February. The Congress Party has decided to intensify its agitation and take the issue directly to the people, Venugopal's statement added.

Highlighting various agitational activities to be organized by All Pradesh Congress Committees, Venugopal in his statement said, "All Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to arrange press conferences in all districts, where senior state leaders will address the media. Subsequently, all state units will organise the agitational activities at various levels."

"Block-level agitations will be organised in front of offices of public banks and LIC between 6th and 10th March 2023 all over the country. PARDAFASH rallies will be organised at all the district headquarters in the month of March. A massive "Chalo Raj Bhavan" march will be organised at the state headquarters on March 13, 2023," he added.

Focusing on the PARDAFASH Maharallies's participants scheduled to be organised in state capitals, Venugopal said, "Massive PARDAFASH Maharallies will be organised in all state capitals in the month of April, and these will be addressed by Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi and other national-level leaders".

"All the state-level senior leaders, MPs, MLAs/MLCs and other elected representatives, leaders of frontal organisations, departments & cells and party workers have been asked to participate in all of these agitational programmes", his statement read further. (ANI)

