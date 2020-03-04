Congress to take out 'pad yatra' in Gujarat to mark 90th anniversary of Dandi March

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The Congress party is planning to take out a 'pad yatra' (foot march) to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's iconic Dandi March. The 'yatra' from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi is slated to be held from March 12 to April 6.

Speaking about the 'pad yatra', Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said: "Congress party will commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Dandi March by taking out a march starting from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi. Our interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled States and senior party leaders will take part in the march."

According to sources, Congress leaders had held discussions in this regard during their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. The occasion will be an opportunity to reflect on the present vicious environment around the country, say sources.

The meeting held on Tuesday was attended by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel, Shakti Singh Gohil, Randeep Surjewala, Siddharth Patel, Amit Chawda, Bharat Singh Solanki, Madhusudhan Mistry, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Paresh Dhanani, Arjun Morwadiya, Lalji Chawla, Jitender Prasad and others. (ANI)

